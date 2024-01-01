$22,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Kia Sedona
SXL / FULLY LOADED / MOONROOF / LEATHER / VENTED SEATS
2017 Kia Sedona
SXL / FULLY LOADED / MOONROOF / LEATHER / VENTED SEATS
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
64,172KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDME5C13H6341909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Other
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 64,172 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SX LIMITED PLUS | 7 PASSENGER | FULLY LOADED | Leather | Power Seats | Dual Moonroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Ventilated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Assist | Navigation | Multi Zone Climate | Steering Controls | Reverse Camera | Parking Sensors | Blind Spot Assist | Alloys | and more CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS (895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2019 2016 2015 Kia Carnival Sorento Sportage Seltos Telluride Hyundai Palisade Veracruz Santa Fe Dodge Caravan Journey Honda Odyssey Pilot CR-V Nissan Rogue Murano Pathfinder Toyota Sienna 4Runner Rav4 Chrysler Pacifica Town and Country model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase..
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2018 Honda Civic SE / Honda Sensing / Push Start / Alloys / Carplay Android 75,232 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD / Push Start / Keyless Entry / Alloys / Blind Spot 135,982 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic TOURING / Fully Loaded / Navi / Honda Sensing / Leather / Sunroof 90,387 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2017 Kia Sedona