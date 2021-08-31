+ taxes & licensing
877-637-1098
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3
877-637-1098
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Ebony Black 2017 Kia Sorento LX AWD. Just In Time for Winter! Beautiful Black on Black Sorento with Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Rear Sensors, Weathertech Mats, Bluetooth and More!! Cant find new??? We have great Pre-Owned Options like this!! Book your appointment today.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3