2017 Kia Sorento

62,325 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

2.4L LX AWD!! CLEAN CARFAX!! HEATED SEATS!!

2.4L LX AWD!! CLEAN CARFAX!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7742580
  • Stock #: 6636P
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA37HG326636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Ebony Black 2017 Kia Sorento LX AWD. Just In Time for Winter! Beautiful Black on Black Sorento with Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Rear Sensors, Weathertech Mats, Bluetooth and More!! Cant find new??? We have great Pre-Owned Options like this!! Book your appointment today.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
rear air
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-XXXX

877-637-1098

