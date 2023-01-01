Menu
2017 Kia Soul

120,747 KM

Details Description Features

$17,953

+ tax & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

EX Premium 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|UVO PACKAGE

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

120,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138881
  • Stock #: 31768A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A57H7433636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PolarWhite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31768A
  • Mileage 120,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof Package, UVO5 Infotainment System w/8 touch screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rear-Camera Display, Blind-Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Black-leather seat trim , Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Electronic Stability Control, Power-folding outside mirrors, Push-button start, Auto on/off headlights, Supervision meter cluster w/4.3 TFT color LCD, Traction Control System, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist System, HID Projector Headlamps,

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

