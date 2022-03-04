Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Soul

36,227 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Soul

LX

Location

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

  1. 8458686
  2. 8458686
  3. 8458686
  4. 8458686
  5. 8458686
  6. 8458686
  7. 8458686
  8. 8458686
  9. 8458686
Contact Seller

0

+ taxes & licensing

36,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8458686
  • Stock #: 7758P
  • VIN: KNDJN2A2XH7417758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7758P
  • Mileage 36,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 74,009 KM
0 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Pass...
 66,313 KM
0 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion V6 ...
 46,746 KM
0 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

Call Dealer

877-637-XXXX

(click to show)

877-637-1098

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory