2017 Kia Sportage

63,101 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

EX Tech AWD Fully Loaded, Leather

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7005821
  • Stock #: P3475
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC1H7073424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3475
  • Mileage 63,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

