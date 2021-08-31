Menu
2017 Kia SPORTAGE SX AWD 2.0L

81,971 KM

Details Features

$25,890

+ tax & licensing
$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

Turbo Panoramic Sunroof| NAV | Push Start | Leather Heated & Power Seats | 1 Owner off lease unit

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

Sale

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

81,971KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7748994
  • Stock #: P3514
  • VIN: KNDPRCA65H7172357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3514
  • Mileage 81,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

