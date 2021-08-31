2017 Kia SPORTAGE SX AWD 2.0L

Sale $25,890 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 9 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7748994

7748994 Stock #: P3514

P3514 VIN: KNDPRCA65H7172357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P3514

Mileage 81,971 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper High intensity discharge headlights Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Navigation System Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Sport steering wheel Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.