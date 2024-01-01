Menu
CERTIFIED 2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT DYNAMIC SC SUPER-CHARGED/TURBO-CHARGED, BLACK 5.0L 8 CYL GAS SUPERCHARGED ENGINE AWD COMES WITH FLEX FUEL
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
SUNROOF/MOONROOF
 LEATHERETTE HEATED SEATS - ALL
AIR BAG - SINGLE, DUAL, SIDE AIRBAG - FRONT
POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL NAVIGATIONAL SYSTEM
MEMORY SEAT
ON STAR, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
APPLE PLAY ,BLUETOOTH POWER LIFTGATE
 BACK-UP CAMERA
 DUAL SHIFT
RAIN SENSOR WINDSHIELD SPOILER
 
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!  IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR USED, OUR PROFESSIONAL SALES STAFF AND EXPERT SERVICE TECHNICIANS WILL MAKE YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE AN ENJOYABLE EXPERIENCE. THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.  
 
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
WARRANTY: ADD $1000.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 250/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8 MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</span></strong></p>

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

114,000 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

DYNAMIC SC SUPER-CHARGED/TURBO LEATHER GAS

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

DYNAMIC SC SUPER-CHARGED/TURBO LEATHER GAS

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALWR2FE3HA147040

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

CERTIFIED 2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT DYNAMIC SC SUPER-CHARGED/TURBO-CHARGED,  BLACK  5.0L 8 CYL GAS SUPERCHARGED ENGINE AWD COMES WITH

4 WHEEL DRIVE

FLEX FUEL

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

SUNROOF/MOONROOF

 LEATHERETTE

HEATED SEATS - ALL

AIR BAG - SINGLE, DUAL, SIDE AIRBAG - FRONT

POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS

TRACTION CONTROL

NAVIGATIONAL SYSTEM

MEMORY SEAT

ON STAR, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO

APPLE PLAY ,BLUETOOTH

POWER LIFTGATE

 BACK-UP CAMERA

 DUAL SHIFT

RAIN SENSOR WINDSHIELD

SPOILER

 

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!  IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR USED, OUR PROFESSIONAL SALES STAFF AND EXPERT SERVICE TECHNICIANS WILL MAKE YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE AN ENJOYABLE EXPERIENCE.

 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.  

 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

WARRANTY: ADD $1000.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 250/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport