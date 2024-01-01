$38,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
DYNAMIC SC SUPER-CHARGED/TURBO LEATHER GAS
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT DYNAMIC SC SUPER-CHARGED/TURBO-CHARGED, BLACK 5.0L 8 CYL GAS SUPERCHARGED ENGINE AWD COMES WITH
4 WHEEL DRIVE
FLEX FUEL
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
SUNROOF/MOONROOF
LEATHERETTE
HEATED SEATS - ALL
AIR BAG - SINGLE, DUAL, SIDE AIRBAG - FRONT
POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
NAVIGATIONAL SYSTEM
MEMORY SEAT
ON STAR, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
APPLE PLAY ,BLUETOOTH
POWER LIFTGATE
BACK-UP CAMERA
DUAL SHIFT
RAIN SENSOR WINDSHIELD
SPOILER
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR USED, OUR PROFESSIONAL SALES STAFF AND EXPERT SERVICE TECHNICIANS WILL MAKE YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE AN ENJOYABLE EXPERIENCE.
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
WARRANTY: ADD $1000.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 250/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
