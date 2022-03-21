Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus IS 300

93,742 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus IS 300

2017 Lexus IS 300

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus IS 300

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 8665468
  2. 8665468
  3. 8665468
  4. 8665468
  5. 8665468
  6. 8665468
  7. 8665468
  8. 8665468
  9. 8665468
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665468
  • Stock #: 22541AP
  • VIN: JTHCM1D2XH5022541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Kia Optima SX T...
 104,254 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 48,983 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 79,869 KM
$37,779 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory