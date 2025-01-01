Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=109 data-end=169><strong data-start=113 data-end=169>2017 Lexus RC 350 </strong></h3> <p data-start=171 data-end=504>Finished in <strong data-start=183 data-end=221>Grey over a Black leather interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=228 data-end=249>2017 Lexus RC 350</strong> blends aggressive coupe styling with refined Lexus comfort and reliability. Powered by a naturally aspirated V6 and equipped with all-wheel drive, it delivers an engaging and confident drive in all conditions — a true balance of performance and luxury. <hr data-start=506 data-end=509 /> <h3 data-start=511 data-end=541><strong data-start=515 data-end=541>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=542 data-end=1177> <li data-start=542 data-end=585> <p data-start=544 data-end=585>3.5L V6 engine producing 307 horsepower </li> <li data-start=586 data-end=641> <p data-start=588 data-end=641>6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters </li> <li data-start=642 data-end=674> <p data-start=644 data-end=674>All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system </li> <li data-start=675 data-end=692> <p data-start=677 data-end=692>Power sunroof </li> <li data-start=693 data-end=730> <p data-start=695 data-end=730>Heated and ventilated front seats </li> <li data-start=731 data-end=770> <p data-start=733 data-end=770>Dual-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=771 data-end=813> <p data-start=773 data-end=813>Lexus Display Audio with backup camera </li> <li data-start=814 data-end=860> <p data-start=816 data-end=860>Bluetooth connectivity and USB integration </li> <li data-start=861 data-end=900> <p data-start=863 data-end=900>Keyless entry and push-button start </li> <li data-start=901 data-end=952> <p data-start=903 data-end=952>Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory </li> <li data-start=953 data-end=986> <p data-start=955 data-end=986>LED headlights and taillights </li> <li data-start=987 data-end=1011> <p data-start=989 data-end=1011>Premium alloy wheels </li> <li data-start=1012 data-end=1054> <p data-start=1014 data-end=1054>Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport) </li> <li data-start=1055 data-end=1098> <p data-start=1057 data-end=1098>Advanced stability and traction control </li> <li data-start=1099 data-end=1123> <p data-start=1101 data-end=1123>Premium sound system </li> <li data-start=1124 data-end=1177> <p data-start=1126 data-end=1177>Cruise control and power tilt/telescopic steering </li> </ul>

2017 Lexus RC 350

100,200 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus RC 350

Base

Watch This Vehicle
13144318

2017 Lexus RC 350

Base

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13144318
  2. 13144318
  3. 13144318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,200KM
VIN XJTHSE5BC6H500782

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 500782
  • Mileage 100,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Lexus RC 350 

Finished in Grey over a Black leather interior, this 2017 Lexus RC 350 blends aggressive coupe styling with refined Lexus comfort and reliability. Powered by a naturally aspirated V6 and equipped with all-wheel drive, it delivers an engaging and confident drive in all conditions — a true balance of performance and luxury.


Key Features & Options



  • 3.5L V6 engine producing 307 horsepower



  • 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters



  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system



  • Power sunroof



  • Heated and ventilated front seats



  • Dual-zone automatic climate control



  • Lexus Display Audio with backup camera



  • Bluetooth connectivity and USB integration



  • Keyless entry and push-button start



  • Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory



  • LED headlights and taillights



  • Premium alloy wheels



  • Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport)



  • Advanced stability and traction control



  • Premium sound system



  • Cruise control and power tilt/telescopic steering

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota Camry SE 65,554 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 87,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lamborghini Urus for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Lamborghini Urus 45,000 KM $239,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2017 Lexus RC 350