2017 Lexus RC 350
Base
2017 Lexus RC 350
Base
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 500782
- Mileage 100,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Grey over a Black leather interior, this 2017 Lexus RC 350 blends aggressive coupe styling with refined Lexus comfort and reliability. Powered by a naturally aspirated V6 and equipped with all-wheel drive, it delivers an engaging and confident drive in all conditions — a true balance of performance and luxury.
Key Features & Options
3.5L V6 engine producing 307 horsepower
6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system
Power sunroof
Heated and ventilated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Lexus Display Audio with backup camera
Bluetooth connectivity and USB integration
Keyless entry and push-button start
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory
LED headlights and taillights
Premium alloy wheels
Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport)
Advanced stability and traction control
Premium sound system
Cruise control and power tilt/telescopic steering
