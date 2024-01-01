$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve No Accident Panoramic Roof Navigation Carplay
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve No Accident Panoramic Roof Navigation Carplay
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,372KM
Used
VIN 2LMPJ8KR4HBL21300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13927A
- Mileage 94,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Ambient Light, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Blindspot Assist, Backup Camera, Rear Park Aid, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The MKX has been Lincoln's biggest success story, a model for the automaker to build on as it seeks to reboot itself for the 21st century, The Car Connection says of the 2017 Lincoln MKX. This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable. This SUV has 94,372 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MKX's trim level is Select. The 2017 Lincoln MKX Select is a premium entry level crossover, offering exceptional style in leather seats and leather trim. Heated front seats feature 10-way power adjustability with power lumbar and memory. Other features on the Select trim include power windows and doors, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone air conditioning, radio with 10 speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and SYNC 3 with eight-inch LCD touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KR4HBL21300.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
AM / FM / CD Player
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
