$14,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKZ
4DR SDN RESERVE AWD
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Used
190,270KM
VIN 3LN6L5FC4HR624231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,270 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
2017 Lincoln MKZ