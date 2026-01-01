$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln Navigator
4WD 4dr Select
2017 Lincoln Navigator
4WD 4dr Select
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 4x4 | 8 Passenger Luxury SUV 🔥
🖤 Certified | Carfax Verified | Black on Black | Fully Loaded 🖤
💎 Luxury, Power & Space 💎
This stunning 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 4x4 offers the ultimate combination of luxury, capability, and comfort. Finished in a sleek Black exterior with a premium Black leather interior, this full-size luxury SUV delivers exceptional presence on the road while providing spacious accommodations for up to 8 passengers.
Powered by a 3.5-liter Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine producing an impressive 380 horsepower, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and four-wheel drive capability, the Navigator L delivers strong acceleration, confident towing capability, and exceptional highway comfort. Recent work completed at Oakville Lincoln, all recalls done along with scheduled maintenance completed!
🚀 Key Performance Features:
✔ 3.5-Liter Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 Engine
✔ 380 Horsepower 💪
✔ 4x4 Capability 🌨️
✔ Smooth Automatic Transmission
✔ 8 Passenger Seating 👨👩👧👦
✔ Extended Wheelbase "L" Model 📏
✔ Excellent Ride Comfort & Highway Performance
✔ Powerful Towing Capability 🚤
✔ Premium Lincoln Luxury Experience ✨
🛋️ Premium Luxury Interior
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the Navigator L offers a spacious and upscale cabin loaded with premium features.
✨ Interior Highlights:
✔ Premium Black Leather Seating 🖤
✔ 8 Passenger Seating Configuration 👨👩👧👦
✔ Heated Front Seats 🔥
✔ Cooled Front Seats ❄️
✔ Power Front Seats
✔ Power Adjustable Pedals
✔ Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control 🌡️
✔ Power Liftgate
✔ Power Folding Third Row Seating
✔ Spacious Cabin & Cargo Area 📦
✔ Premium Woodgrain Interior Trim
✔ Sunroof ☀️
✔ Remote Start 📲
📱 Technology & Entertainment
Loaded with modern technology to keep everyone connected and comfortable.
✔ Built-In Navigation System 🗺️
✔ Apple CarPlay 🍎
✔ Android Auto 🤖
✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio 🎵
✔ Premium Audio System 🔊
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Touchscreen Display
✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✔ Keyless Entry 🔑
✔ Cruise Control
✔ USB Connectivity
🛡️ Safety Features
Advanced safety features provide confidence for every journey.
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Traction Control
✔ Electronic Stability Control
✔ ABS Brakes
✔ Multiple Airbags
✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System
✔ Rear Parking Sensors
✔ Advanced Safety Systems
🌟 Vehicle Highlights 🌟
✅ Certified Vehicle
✅ Carfax Verified 📋
✅ Black on Black Color Combination 🖤🖤
✅ Fully Loaded 🔥
✅ 8 Passenger Seating 👨👩👧👦
✅ Heated & Cooled Seats 🔥❄️
✅ Built-In Navigation 🗺️
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 📱
✅ 380 HP Twin-Turbo EcoBoost Power 🚀
✅ Finance Options Available 💰
✅ Extended Warranty Packages Available 🛡️
$22,999 + tax and licensing
This beautiful Lincoln Navigator L offers luxury SUV comfort, powerful EcoBoost performance, premium technology, and seating for the entire family. A rare Black-on-Black example that is fully loaded and ready for its next owner.
MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Phone: 905-808-1198
Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
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