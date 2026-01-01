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<h5 class=text-theme-700 text-lg font-semibold mb-5>Vehicle Description</h5><div class=vdp-description prose><p class=isSelectedEnd>🔥 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 4x4 | 8 Passenger Luxury SUV 🔥</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🖤 Certified | Carfax Verified | Black on Black | Fully Loaded 🖤</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💎 Luxury, Power & Space 💎</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This stunning 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 4x4 offers the ultimate combination of luxury, capability, and comfort. Finished in a sleek Black exterior with a premium Black leather interior, this full-size luxury SUV delivers exceptional presence on the road while providing spacious accommodations for up to 8 passengers.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by a 3.5-liter Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine producing an impressive 380 horsepower, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and four-wheel drive capability, the Navigator L delivers strong acceleration, confident towing capability, and exceptional highway comfort. Recent work completed at Oakville Lincoln, all recalls done along with scheduled maintenance completed!</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🚀 Key Performance Features:</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ 3.5-Liter Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 Engine<br>✔ 380 Horsepower 💪<br>✔ 4x4 Capability 🌨️<br>✔ Smooth Automatic Transmission<br>✔ 8 Passenger Seating 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦<br>✔ Extended Wheelbase L Model 📏<br>✔ Excellent Ride Comfort & Highway Performance<br>✔ Powerful Towing Capability 🚤<br>✔ Premium Lincoln Luxury Experience ✨</p><p class=isSelectedEnd> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛋️ Premium Luxury Interior</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the Navigator L offers a spacious and upscale cabin loaded with premium features.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✨ Interior Highlights:</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Premium Black Leather Seating 🖤<br>✔ 8 Passenger Seating Configuration 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦<br>✔ Heated Front Seats 🔥<br>✔ Cooled Front Seats ❄️<br>✔ Power Front Seats<br>✔ Power Adjustable Pedals<br>✔ Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control 🌡️<br>✔ Power Liftgate<br>✔ Power Folding Third Row Seating<br>✔ Spacious Cabin & Cargo Area 📦<br>✔ Premium Woodgrain Interior Trim<br>✔ Sunroof ☀️<br>✔ Remote Start 📲</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📱 Technology & Entertainment</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Loaded with modern technology to keep everyone connected and comfortable.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Built-In Navigation System 🗺️<br>✔ Apple CarPlay 🍎<br>✔ Android Auto 🤖<br>✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio 🎵<br>✔ Premium Audio System 🔊<br>✔ Backup Camera 📸<br>✔ Touchscreen Display<br>✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br>✔ Keyless Entry 🔑<br>✔ Cruise Control<br>✔ USB Connectivity</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛡️ Safety Features</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Advanced safety features provide confidence for every journey.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Backup Camera 📸<br>✔ Traction Control<br>✔ Electronic Stability Control<br>✔ ABS Brakes<br>✔ Multiple Airbags<br>✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br>✔ Rear Parking Sensors<br>✔ Advanced Safety Systems</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🌟 Vehicle Highlights 🌟</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✅ Certified Vehicle<br>✅ Carfax Verified 📋<br>✅ Black on Black Color Combination 🖤🖤<br>✅ Fully Loaded 🔥<br>✅ 8 Passenger Seating 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦<br>✅ Heated & Cooled Seats 🔥❄️<br>✅ Built-In Navigation 🗺️<br>✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 📱<br>✅ 380 HP Twin-Turbo EcoBoost Power 🚀<br>✅ Finance Options Available 💰<br>✅ Extended Warranty Packages Available 🛡️</p><p class=isSelectedEnd> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd>$22,999 + tax and licensing</p><p class=isSelectedEnd> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This beautiful Lincoln Navigator L offers luxury SUV comfort, powerful EcoBoost performance, premium technology, and seating for the entire family. A rare Black-on-Black example that is fully loaded and ready for its next owner.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong><br>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12<br>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p><strong>📞 Phone:</strong> 905-808-1198<br><strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p></div>

2017 Lincoln Navigator

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lincoln Navigator

4WD 4dr Select

Watch This Vehicle
14273240.817359704?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33498

2017 Lincoln Navigator

4WD 4dr Select

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3JT4HEL09361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description

🔥 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 4x4 | 8 Passenger Luxury SUV 🔥

🖤 Certified | Carfax Verified | Black on Black | Fully Loaded 🖤

💎 Luxury, Power & Space 💎

This stunning 2017 Lincoln Navigator L 4x4 offers the ultimate combination of luxury, capability, and comfort. Finished in a sleek Black exterior with a premium Black leather interior, this full-size luxury SUV delivers exceptional presence on the road while providing spacious accommodations for up to 8 passengers.

Powered by a 3.5-liter Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine producing an impressive 380 horsepower, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and four-wheel drive capability, the Navigator L delivers strong acceleration, confident towing capability, and exceptional highway comfort. Recent work completed at Oakville Lincoln, all recalls done along with scheduled maintenance completed!

🚀 Key Performance Features:

✔ 3.5-Liter Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 Engine
✔ 380 Horsepower 💪
✔ 4x4 Capability 🌨️
✔ Smooth Automatic Transmission
✔ 8 Passenger Seating 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
✔ Extended Wheelbase "L" Model 📏
✔ Excellent Ride Comfort & Highway Performance
✔ Powerful Towing Capability 🚤
✔ Premium Lincoln Luxury Experience ✨

 

🛋️ Premium Luxury Interior

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the Navigator L offers a spacious and upscale cabin loaded with premium features.

✨ Interior Highlights:

✔ Premium Black Leather Seating 🖤
✔ 8 Passenger Seating Configuration 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
✔ Heated Front Seats 🔥
✔ Cooled Front Seats ❄️
✔ Power Front Seats
✔ Power Adjustable Pedals
✔ Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control 🌡️
✔ Power Liftgate
✔ Power Folding Third Row Seating
✔ Spacious Cabin & Cargo Area 📦
✔ Premium Woodgrain Interior Trim
✔ Sunroof ☀️
✔ Remote Start 📲

📱 Technology & Entertainment

Loaded with modern technology to keep everyone connected and comfortable.

✔ Built-In Navigation System 🗺️
✔ Apple CarPlay 🍎
✔ Android Auto 🤖
✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio 🎵
✔ Premium Audio System 🔊
✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Touchscreen Display
✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✔ Keyless Entry 🔑
✔ Cruise Control
✔ USB Connectivity

🛡️ Safety Features

Advanced safety features provide confidence for every journey.

✔ Backup Camera 📸
✔ Traction Control
✔ Electronic Stability Control
✔ ABS Brakes
✔ Multiple Airbags
✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System
✔ Rear Parking Sensors
✔ Advanced Safety Systems

🌟 Vehicle Highlights 🌟

✅ Certified Vehicle
✅ Carfax Verified 📋
✅ Black on Black Color Combination 🖤🖤
✅ Fully Loaded 🔥
✅ 8 Passenger Seating 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
✅ Heated & Cooled Seats 🔥❄️
✅ Built-In Navigation 🗺️
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 📱
✅ 380 HP Twin-Turbo EcoBoost Power 🚀
✅ Finance Options Available 💰
✅ Extended Warranty Packages Available 🛡️

 

$22,999 + tax and licensing

 

This beautiful Lincoln Navigator L offers luxury SUV comfort, powerful EcoBoost performance, premium technology, and seating for the entire family. A rare Black-on-Black example that is fully loaded and ready for its next owner.

 

MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 Phone: 905-808-1198
Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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(905) 808 1198

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$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2017 Lincoln Navigator