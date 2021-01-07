Menu
2017 Mazda CX-9

66,221 KM

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2017 Mazda CX-9

2017 Mazda CX-9

GS 1.99% FINANCE AVAILABLE| NO ACCIDENTS

2017 Mazda CX-9

GS 1.99% FINANCE AVAILABLE| NO ACCIDENTS

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

66,221KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6608201
  Stock #: P5623
  VIN: JM3TCBBY0H0135565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5623
  • Mileage 66,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD! It just arrived in amazing condition with only 66223 km! It comes fully equipped with highly desirable features including, but not limited to: Automatic Transmission Navigation ready Heated seats Power seats Dual climate control Bluetooth USB AUX Sports mode Rear-view camera 18 Alloy wheels Steering wheel mounted cruise control Steering wheel mounted audio control Leather-wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Power windows Power door locks Power side-view mirror HMI commander Touch screen display Key-less entry Smart city brake support ABS w/Electronic brake force distribution And Much More! This car qualifies for our Certified Pre-Owned Program which includes the following: Interest rates starting as low as 1.9% 160-Point Detailed Inspection by our Master Technician 7 Year/140,000 Kilometer Limited Power Train Warranty 24-Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance 30 Day/3,000 Kilometer Exchange Privilege Car Proof Vehicle History Report Ask about our vehicle return coverage. *Warranty calculated from the in-service date. Ask about our SAME DAY DELIVERY SERVICE! 99.99999% APPROVAL RATIO! ALL CREDIT TYPES ACCEPTED AT 401 DIXIE MAZDA. WE HAVE ONE OF THE HIGHEST APPROVAL RATIOS DUE TO THE EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL SERVICES SPECIALISTS WE HAVE IN HOUSE. BRUISED CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NEW TO THE COUNTRY 9-SIN CONSUMER PROPOSAL BANKRUPTCY Here at 401 Dixie Mazda, it is our mandate to provide a professional and hassle-free purchasing environment. Please feel free to call us and book your ZOOM-ZOOM experience. 401 Dixie Mazda is confident with our pricing, quality of products, and services. We provide a huge variety of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving customers from Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Guelph, Markham, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Oshawa, Toronto, North York, Thornhill, Newmarket, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara, North Bay, Sudbury, and London through the Dilawri Group of Companies.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

