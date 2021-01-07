+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD! It just arrived in amazing condition with only 66223 km! It comes fully equipped with highly desirable features including, but not limited to: Automatic Transmission Navigation ready Heated seats Power seats Dual climate control Bluetooth USB AUX Sports mode Rear-view camera 18 Alloy wheels Steering wheel mounted cruise control Steering wheel mounted audio control Leather-wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Power windows Power door locks Power side-view mirror HMI commander Touch screen display Key-less entry Smart city brake support ABS w/Electronic brake force distribution And Much More! This car qualifies for our Certified Pre-Owned Program which includes the following: Interest rates starting as low as 1.9% 160-Point Detailed Inspection by our Master Technician 7 Year/140,000 Kilometer Limited Power Train Warranty 24-Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance 30 Day/3,000 Kilometer Exchange Privilege Car Proof Vehicle History Report Ask about our vehicle return coverage. *Warranty calculated from the in-service date. Ask about our SAME DAY DELIVERY SERVICE! 99.99999% APPROVAL RATIO! ALL CREDIT TYPES ACCEPTED AT 401 DIXIE MAZDA. WE HAVE ONE OF THE HIGHEST APPROVAL RATIOS DUE TO THE EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL SERVICES SPECIALISTS WE HAVE IN HOUSE. BRUISED CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT NEW TO THE COUNTRY 9-SIN CONSUMER PROPOSAL BANKRUPTCY Here at 401 Dixie Mazda, it is our mandate to provide a professional and hassle-free purchasing environment. Please feel free to call us and book your ZOOM-ZOOM experience. 401 Dixie Mazda is confident with our pricing, quality of products, and services. We provide a huge variety of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving customers from Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Guelph, Markham, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Oshawa, Toronto, North York, Thornhill, Newmarket, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara, North Bay, Sudbury, and London through the Dilawri Group of Companies.
