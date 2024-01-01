$11,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1L79H1127652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kCfHoEY71nvLOLhDZqbxN+JNKnUnCpMA
$11,499+hst/licensing2017 Mazda Mazda34dr HB Sport GS8.6L/100 km City6.4L/100 km Highway
Kilometres: 179,018 kmTransmission: AutoEngine: 2L, 4cyl
Entertainment:Apple Carplay / Android AutoHD radioSteering wheel audio controls
Safety:Blind spot monitorChild safety locksCross-traffic alert
Interior:Heated front seat(s)Leather steering wheel
Exterior:Automatic headlightsRain sensing wipers
Mechanical:Tire pressure monitor
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS www.komfortmotors.com/vehicle
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
