Clean carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kCfHoEY71nvLOLhDZqbxN+JNKnUnCpMA<div><br></div><div>$11,499+hst/licensing</div><div>2017 Mazda Mazda3</div><div>4dr HB Sport GS</div><div>8.6L/100 km City</div><div>6.4L/100 km Highway</div><div><br></div><div>Kilometres: 179,018 km</div><div>Transmission: Auto</div><div>Engine: 2L, 4cyl</div><div><br></div><div>Entertainment:</div><div>Apple Carplay / Android Auto</div><div>HD radio</div><div>Steering wheel audio controls</div><div><br></div><div>Safety:</div><div>Blind spot monitor</div><div>Child safety locks</div><div>Cross-traffic alert</div><div><br></div><div>Interior:</div><div>Heated front seat(s)</div><div>Leather steering wheel</div><div><br></div><div>Exterior:</div><div>Automatic headlights</div><div>Rain sensing wipers</div><div><br></div><div>Mechanical:</div><div>Tire pressure monitor</div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</div><div>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.</div><div><br></div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS </div><div>www.komfortmotors.com/vehicle</div>

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

