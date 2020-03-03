Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT I NAVIGATION I REAR CAM I LEATHER I SUNROOF I HEATED SEAT

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT I NAVIGATION I REAR CAM I LEATHER I SUNROOF I HEATED SEAT

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,034KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4754547
  • Stock #: 8448
  • VIN: JM1BN1W3XH1105524
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

-


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags

