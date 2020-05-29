Menu
$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,082KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5195576
  • Stock #: N200717A
  • VIN: JM1BN1M35H1129023
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

GT PACKAGE, SKYACTIVE, 4CYL, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, RV CAMERA, P/GLASS ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, SPOILER, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,...

