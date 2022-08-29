Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

52,970 KM

Details Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

GT

GT

Location

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

52,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094246
  • Stock #: 31382A
  • VIN: JM1BN1W30H1149547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,970 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
