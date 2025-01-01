$9,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
4dr Wgn Man Gt
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 126,487 KM
Vehicle Description
🛡️ Extended Warranty & Financing Options Available!
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and fun-to-drive family vehicle? This 2017 Mazda5 GT Wagon with a rare 6-speed manual transmission offers versatility, style, and space — all for just $9,950!✅ Key Features:
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine | 6-Speed Manual Transmission
GT Trim – Top of the Line!
Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof | Alloy Wheels
Third Row Seating – Seats 6 Comfortably
Dual Sliding Doors for Easy Access
Bluetooth | Cruise Control | A/C
Excellent Condition – No Accidents – Drives Smooth
🛡️ Extended Warranty & Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Reliable, Practical & Affordable – Book Your Test Drive Today!
Proudly Serving Mississauga, Toronto & the GTA with Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Great Car. Great Price. Great Condition.
