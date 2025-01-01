2017 Mazda MAZDA5

Menu
<h3 data-start=101 data-end=165>🚗 <strong data-start=108 data-end=163>2017 Mazda5 GT Wagon | Manual | 126,487 KM | $9,950 + TAX / LICENSING</strong></h3><p data-start=166 data-end=222><strong data-start=166 data-end=222>🛡️ Extended Warranty & Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p data-start=224 data-end=434>Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and fun-to-drive family vehicle? This <strong data-start=302 data-end=326>2017 Mazda5 GT Wagon</strong> with a <strong data-start=334 data-end=370>rare 6-speed manual transmission</strong> offers versatility, style, and space — all for just <strong data-start=423 data-end=433>$9,950</strong>!</p><h4 data-start=436 data-end=456>✅ Key Features:</h4><ul data-start=457 data-end=821><li data-start=457 data-end=517><p data-start=459 data-end=517><strong data-start=459 data-end=515>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine | 6-Speed Manual Transmission</strong></p></li><li data-start=518 data-end=552><p data-start=520 data-end=552><strong data-start=520 data-end=550>GT Trim – Top of the Line!</strong></p></li><li data-start=553 data-end=595><p data-start=555 data-end=595><strong data-start=555 data-end=593>Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=596 data-end=632><p data-start=598 data-end=632><strong data-start=598 data-end=630>Power Sunroof | Alloy Wheels</strong></p></li><li data-start=633 data-end=680><p data-start=635 data-end=680><strong data-start=635 data-end=678>Third Row Seating – Seats 6 Comfortably</strong></p></li><li data-start=681 data-end=723><p data-start=683 data-end=723><strong data-start=683 data-end=721>Dual Sliding Doors for Easy Access</strong></p></li><li data-start=724 data-end=764><p data-start=726 data-end=764><strong data-start=726 data-end=762>Bluetooth | Cruise Control | A/C</strong></p></li><li data-start=765 data-end=821><p data-start=767 data-end=821><strong data-start=767 data-end=821>Excellent Condition – No Accidents – Drives Smooth</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=823 data-end=968>📌 <strong data-start=826 data-end=838>Mileage:</strong> 126,487 KM<br data-start=849 data-end=852 />💰 <strong data-start=855 data-end=865>Price:</strong> $9,950 + HST & Licensing<br data-start=890 data-end=893 />🛡️ <strong data-start=897 data-end=940>Extended Warranty & Financing Available</strong> – All Credit Types Welcome!</p><hr data-start=970 data-end=973 /><p data-start=975 data-end=1164>📍 <strong data-start=978 data-end=1004>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1004 data-end=1007 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br data-start=1068 data-end=1071 />📞 <strong data-start=1074 data-end=1087>Call Now:</strong> (905) 808-1198<br data-start=1102 data-end=1105 />🕘 <strong data-start=1108 data-end=1164>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong></p><hr data-start=1166 data-end=1169 /><p data-start=1171 data-end=1372>🔥 <strong data-start=1174 data-end=1240>Reliable, Practical & Affordable – Book Your Test Drive Today!</strong><br data-start=1240 data-end=1243 /><strong data-start=1243 data-end=1325>Proudly Serving Mississauga, Toronto & the GTA with Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</strong><br data-start=1325 data-end=1328 /><strong data-start=1328 data-end=1372>Great Car. Great Price. Great Condition.</strong></p>

Vehicle Description

