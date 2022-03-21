Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA6

67,279 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT Navigation/Leather/Sunroof/Camera

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT Navigation/Leather/Sunroof/Camera

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,279KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8744660
  Stock #: 6582
  VIN: JM1GL1W52H1142098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6582
  • Mileage 67,279 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319*  GT Model, Leather, Sunroof, Blind Spot, Navigation,
Camera, Heated Seats, Alloys, Air-conditioning,
Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows, Keyless Entry and more.
*CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* price/payment plus applicable
taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX
HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE
AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.
TAGS: 2018 2015 2014 2016 Chevrolet Optra Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta
Toyota Corolla Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra model see our
website. Test drive rewards are only applicable upon vehicle pick up.
Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details,
Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Touring Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

