2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

$36,328 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 2 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328042

8328042 Stock #: P2719

P2719 VIN: JM1NDAM77H0105234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P2719

Mileage 35,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.