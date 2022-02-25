Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

35,299 KM

Details Description Features

$36,328

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,328

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT 6sp Black Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT 6sp Black Leather

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$36,328

+ taxes & licensing

35,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328042
  • Stock #: P2719
  • VIN: JM1NDAM77H0105234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P2719
  • Mileage 35,299 KM

Vehicle Description

NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 22,000 KM
$24,499 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 12,500 KM
$66,640 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 20,000 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory