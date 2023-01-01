Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

95,623 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

C300 4Matic AWD Navi/Cam/Heated Seats

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

95,623KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9804016
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3HU187652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,623 KM

Vehicle Description

4Matic - AWD / Navigation / Collision Detection / Blind Spot / Dynamic Control Options / Backup Camera / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated Seats & Steering and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS($1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2014 2015 2018 Mercedes C400 Mercedes C250 Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Audi A4 BMW 320i 328i VW Passat Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf. The special sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

