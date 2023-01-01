$29,998+ tax & licensing
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4Matic AWD Navi/Cam/Heated Seats
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
95,623KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9804016
- Stock #: 6882
- VIN: 55SWF4KB3HU187652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6882
- Mileage 95,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7