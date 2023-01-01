Menu
Roam through the city streets with confidence and style in this beautiful 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4Matic Sedan.

Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Mercedes-Benzs 4Matic system (AWD).

Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, driver memory seat, automatic headlights, power driver seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, auto start-stop, dual automatic climate control, push-button start, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

121,265 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | 4MATIC

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

121,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MTA1109A
  • Mileage 121,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class