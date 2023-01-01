Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

49,917 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

250 NAVI | BACKUP CAM | LEATHER | AWD

250 NAVI | BACKUP CAM | LEATHER | AWD

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

49,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9473457
  • Stock #: MB1043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB1043
  • Mileage 49,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Let this 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4Matic Coupe AWD be your flex machine as you pull up into the driveway.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Mercedes-Benzs 4Matic system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including navigation, a backup camera, heated front seats, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, push-button start, automatic dual climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, CD player, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4Matic Coupe AWDwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

