$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC 4dr AMG GLE 43
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC 4dr AMG GLE 43
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,500 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG – $24,995 | 159,500 km 🔥
Drive in luxury and power with this 2017 Mercedes GLE 43 AMG – a clean, well-maintained performance SUV that blends comfort, style, and thrilling performance.
✅ Clean Vehicle AWD AMG
✅ Full Mercedes-Benz Service History
✅ 159,500 km – Highway Driven
✅ Extended Warranty Packages Available
✅ Financing Options Available – All Credit Welcome!
🚗 Features Include:
3.0L Biturbo V6 – AMG Performance with Turbo
4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive
Premium Leather Interior
Navigation, Bluetooth, and Backup Camera
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, and More
🛠 Up-to-Date on Mercedes-Benz Service Schedule
💰 Asking Price: $24,995 + tax / licensing
🏢 MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
📞 Call now or message us to book your test drive today!
🔥 Don’t miss this incredible deal – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and value!
Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Suspension
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198