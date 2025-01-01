Menu
<p data-start=111 data-end=185><strong data-start=111 data-end=183>🔥 For Sale: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG – $24,995 | 159,500 km 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=187 data-end=349>Drive in luxury and power with this <strong data-start=223 data-end=251>2017 Mercedes GLE 43 AMG</strong> – a clean, well-maintained performance SUV that blends comfort, style, and thrilling performance.</p><p data-start=351 data-end=554>✅ <strong data-start=353 data-end=370>Clean Vehicle AWD AMG</strong><br data-start=370 data-end=373 />✅ <strong data-start=375 data-end=413>Full Mercedes-Benz Service History</strong><br data-start=413 data-end=416 />✅ <strong data-start=418 data-end=449>159,500 km – Highway Driven</strong><br data-start=449 data-end=452 />✅ <strong data-start=454 data-end=494>Extended Warranty Packages Available</strong><br data-start=494 data-end=497 />✅ <strong data-start=499 data-end=552>Financing Options Available – All Credit Welcome!</strong></p><p data-start=556 data-end=582>🚗 <strong data-start=559 data-end=580>Features Include:</strong></p><ul data-start=583 data-end=768><li data-start=583 data-end=620><p data-start=585 data-end=620>3.0L Biturbo V6 – AMG Performance with Turbo</p></li><li data-start=621 data-end=648><p data-start=623 data-end=648>4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=649 data-end=677><p data-start=651 data-end=677>Premium Leather Interior</p></li><li data-start=678 data-end=722><p data-start=680 data-end=722>Navigation, Bluetooth, and Backup Camera</p></li><li data-start=723 data-end=768><p data-start=725 data-end=768>Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, and More</p></li></ul><p data-start=770 data-end=858>🛠 <strong data-start=773 data-end=821>Up-to-Date on Mercedes-Benz Service Schedule</strong><br data-start=821 data-end=824 />💰 <strong data-start=827 data-end=858>Asking Price: $24,995 + tax / licensing </strong></p><hr data-start=860 data-end=863 /><p data-start=865 data-end=1021>🏢 <strong data-start=868 data-end=894>MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</strong><br data-start=894 data-end=897 />🕘 <strong data-start=900 data-end=956>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong><br data-start=956 data-end=959 />📞 <strong data-start=962 data-end=1019>Call now or message us to book your test drive today!</strong></p><p data-start=1023 data-end=1204>🔥 Don’t miss this incredible deal – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and value!<br data-start=1111 data-end=1114 /><strong data-start=1114 data-end=1157>Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA</strong> with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA6EB9HA940455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE