2017 MINI Cooper

$21,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 8 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9755518

9755518 Stock #: 6866

6866 VIN: WMWXP7C36H3B95124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 36,816 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.