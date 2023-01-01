Menu
2017 MINI Cooper

36,816 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

S Leather/Bluetooth/Push Start

2017 MINI Cooper

S Leather/Bluetooth/Push Start

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

36,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9755518
  • Stock #: 6866
  • VIN: WMWXP7C36H3B95124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 36,816 KM

Vehicle Description

COPPER S* Automatic, Dual Sunroof, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Push Start Leatherand More driven Locally CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2016 2018 2019 BMW 320 328 320xi 335xi 335 Mercedes C300 CLA AUDI A3 VW GOLF Focus Veloster AUDI A4 Acura TLX ILX Infiniti Model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

