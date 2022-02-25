Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

119,201 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL TECH 4WD AWD 7-PASS Navi/Camera/Leather/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL TECH 4WD AWD 7-PASS Navi/Camera/Leather/Sunroof

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

119,201KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8439060
  • Stock #: 6499
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5HC610615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6499
  • Mileage 119,201 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* TECH  4WD/2WD, Automatic, 7 Passengers,
Navigation, Leather interior, Power Trunk, Bluetooth,
Cooling/Heated Seats, Parking Distance Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless
Entry, Cruise Control and More
CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* price/payment
plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and
surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a
ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history
report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months
interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which
will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2015 2018 2013
2017 2016Nissan QX60 Rogue Toyota Rav-4
Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura RDX Mercedes
ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE
LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see our website. Price
plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special
sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 140,301 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 119,201 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2015 Acura ILX Premi...
 145,458 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory