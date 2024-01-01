Menu
2017 Nissan Rouge SV AWD Comes with Heated seats, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio, Cruise control, Remote Starter, Power windows and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2017 Nissan Rogue

119,973 KM

Details

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,973KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8HC779957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Rouge SV AWD

Comes with Heated seats, Backup camera, Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio, Cruise control, Remote Starter, Power windows and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-XXXX

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2017 Nissan Rogue