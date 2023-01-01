2017 Nissan Rogue

$18,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 8 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9804019

Stock #: 6883

VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC879397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,832 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

