Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.6 SR Turbo MCVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.6 SR Turbo MCVT

Location

Addison on Erin Mills

6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1

905-821-0002

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,600KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4880190
  • Stock #: UM206110
  • VIN: 3N1CB7AP5HY206110
Exterior Colour
Super Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Addison Chevrolet-ERIN MILLS is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Tony/Jesse or Justin at sales_w@addisongm.com or call directly at 905-821-0002.
We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing.
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.


Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 82,600 kms. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6





ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT ADDISONGM.COM OR CALL 905-821-0002. CARPROOF AVAILABLE, ALL VEHICLES ARE CERTIFIED, EMISSION-TESTED & DETAILED. FINANCE THIS VEHICLE, GOOD & BAD CREDIT WELCOME, LOW FINANCE RATES; WELL GET YOU APPROVED! (PRICE + HST AND LICENSING FEES EXTRA)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Addison on Erin Mills

2014 Scion tC 6sp S...
 126,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 52,000 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 103,253 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Addison on Erin Mills

Addison on Erin Mills

6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-821-XXXX

(click to show)

905-821-0002

Send A Message