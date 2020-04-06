6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
905-821-0002
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Addison Chevrolet-ERIN MILLS is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Tony/Jesse or Justin at sales_w@addisongm.com or call directly at 905-821-0002.
We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing.
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 82,600 kms. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
