2017 Nissan Sentra

61,580 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

NO ACCIDENTS I POWER OPTIONS I KEYLESS ENTRY I CRUISE I BT

Location

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

61,580KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

-


YEAR END CLEARANCE EVENT AT TABANGI MOTORS!! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE REDUCED PRICES FOR A LIMITED TIME!! HELP US CLEAR OUT OUR 2020 INVENTORY. REDUCED PRICES VALD UNTIL JANUARY 31st.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Tabangi Motors is open by appointment only. Call us at 905-670-3738 or email at info@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. Our address is 5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, On, L4W3W5. As of July 10th Peel region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. 


- No touch greeting


- 2 person limit for each appointment


- Please wear a cloth face covering during your appointment


- Please maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between other customers and staff


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags

