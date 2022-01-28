$13,998+ tax & licensing
905-290-1319
2017 Nissan Sentra
Auto Bluetooth/Camera/All Power/Keyless
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$13,998
- Listing ID: 8179087
- Stock #: 6442
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HL640814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
