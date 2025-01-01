Menu
<p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px !important 0px 13.716px 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2017 Nissan Titan XD SV for Sale</span><br /><span style=font-weight: 600;>M&L Autos</span></p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Price:</span> $24,999.00<br /><span style=font-weight: 600;>Kilometers:</span> 155,300 km<br /><span style=font-weight: 600;>Engine:</span> 5.6L Endurance V8 (Gas) or 5.0L Cummins Turbo Diesel V8 (Confirm with dealer)<br /><span style=font-weight: 600;>Transmission:</span> 6-Speed Automatic<br /><span style=font-weight: 600;>Drivetrain:</span> 4x4 (Four-Wheel Drive)</p><h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Key Features:</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>✔️ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Powerful Performance</span> – Robust V8 engine for strong towing & hauling capability<br />✔️ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Premium SV Trim</span> – Comfortable interior with modern tech features<br />✔️ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Spacious Crew Cab</span> – Seating for 5 with ample legroom<br />✔️ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Heavy-Duty Chassis</span> – Titan XD’s reinforced frame for enhanced durability<br />✔️ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Towing & Payload Ready</span> – Integrated trailer brake controller & hitch<br />✔️ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Well-Maintained</span> – Serviced regularly, clean history (ask dealer for details)</p><h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Technology & Comfort:</span></h3><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>7-inch touchscreen with navigation </p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Bluetooth® hands-free calling & audio streaming</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Rearview camera</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Power-adjustable driver’s seat</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li></ul><h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Exterior Highlights:</span></h3><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Stylish 18-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>LED bed lighting (if equipped)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Spray-on bedliner (if equipped)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Fog lights</p></li></ul><h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Safety Features:</span></h3><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Airbag system (front, side, curtain)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Anti-lock brakes (ABS)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;>Traction control & electronic stability</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Ideal for</span> towing, worksites, or family adventures!</p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive!</span><br />📞 905-439-7689<br />📍 19-1400 AIMCO BLVD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4W 1B2</p>

