2017 Nissan Titan
4WD Crew Cab SV Gas
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # NT1701
- Mileage 155,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Titan XD SV for Sale
M&L Autos
Price: $24,999.00
Kilometers: 155,300 km
Engine: 5.6L Endurance V8 (Gas) or 5.0L Cummins Turbo Diesel V8 (Confirm with dealer)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: 4x4 (Four-Wheel Drive)
✔️ Powerful Performance – Robust V8 engine for strong towing & hauling capability
✔️ Premium SV Trim – Comfortable interior with modern tech features
✔️ Spacious Crew Cab – Seating for 5 with ample legroom
✔️ Heavy-Duty Chassis – Titan XD’s reinforced frame for enhanced durability
✔️ Towing & Payload Ready – Integrated trailer brake controller & hitch
✔️ Well-Maintained – Serviced regularly, clean history (ask dealer for details)
7-inch touchscreen with navigation
Bluetooth® hands-free calling & audio streaming
Rearview camera
Power-adjustable driver’s seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Stylish 18-inch alloy wheels
LED bed lighting (if equipped)
Spray-on bedliner (if equipped)
Fog lights
Airbag system (front, side, curtain)
Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Traction control & electronic stability
Ideal for towing, worksites, or family adventures!
Contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive!
📞 905-439-7689
📍 19-1400 AIMCO BLVD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4W 1B2
M&L Autos
905-439-7689