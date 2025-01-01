Menu
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/low-kilometers@1x.svg alt=Low Kilometers />    <img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p> </p><p>2017 nissan titan sv crew cab 4wd only 75245 kms verified no accidents according to carfax history report showing a personal ownership since 2017 this truck is in truly mint condition fully equipped such as individual front seats, middle and overhead console, factory navigation backup camera with park assist heated front seats power driver seat smart keyless entry with push button start,  towing package and towing mirrors, spray-in bed liner, tonneau cover, running boards, rear vent window, tinted windows,  finished in platinum grey metallic over graphite interior this titan is exceptionally clean well cared for and a reliable investment for many years to come.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=119 data-end=296>PRICING: SALE PRICE + $299 FOR A NEW ONTARIO SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE + $22.50 OMVIC FEE + HST + $91 LICENSING FEE (INCLUDES NEW PLATES) <<< mj canada trucks centre is your trusted certified pre-owned truck dealer specializing in quality pickup trucks and full-size suvs with fresh inventory arriving daily extended warranties available for up to 3 years for added peace of mind.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=119 data-end=296>Please call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability at 416-829-7525 or visit us online at <a class=decorated-link style=box-sizing: border-box; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1342 data-end=1369>www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca</a> – quality & trust for over 30 years</p>

2017 Nissan Titan

75,245 KM

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan

Crew Cab SV 4WD - 75245 Kms

12946631

2017 Nissan Titan

Crew Cab SV 4WD - 75245 Kms

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,245KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E56HN525748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 75,245 KM

Vehicle Description

    

 

2017 nissan titan sv crew cab 4wd only 75245 kms verified no accidents according to carfax history report showing a personal ownership since 2017 this truck is in truly mint condition fully equipped such as individual front seats, middle and overhead console, factory navigation backup camera with park assist heated front seats power driver seat smart keyless entry with push button start,  towing package and towing mirrors, spray-in bed liner, tonneau cover, running boards, rear vent window, tinted windows,  finished in platinum grey metallic over graphite interior this titan is exceptionally clean well cared for and a reliable investment for many years to come.

PRICING: SALE PRICE + $299 FOR A NEW ONTARIO SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE + $22.50 OMVIC FEE + HST + $91 LICENSING FEE (INCLUDES NEW PLATES)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Air Suspension

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 Nissan Titan