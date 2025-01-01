$18,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # NT1718
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – One Owner 2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4x4 💪
Tough, spacious, and well-equipped – this One Owner 2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4x4 with 152,000 kms is a powerful and reliable full-size pickup ready for work or everyday driving.
✅ 5.6L V8 Engine – strong, smooth, and capable
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – excellent traction in all conditions
✅ Crew Cab – generous interior space for family or crew
✅ SV Trim – great balance of comfort and utility
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Bluetooth, USB & Touchscreen Display
✅ Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
✅ Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Rugged Titan Styling
✅ One Owner – well-maintained, clean, and drives great
The 2017 Titan is known for its strong V8 power, durable build quality, and comfortable ride, making it an excellent choice for work, towing, or weekend adventures.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
