Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=94 data-end=173><strong data-start=94 data-end=171>💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – One Owner 2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4x4 💪</strong></p><p data-start=175 data-end=367>Tough, spacious, and well-equipped – this <strong data-start=217 data-end=264>One Owner 2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4x4</strong> with <strong data-start=270 data-end=285>152,000 kms</strong> is a powerful and reliable full-size pickup ready for work or everyday driving.</p><p data-start=369 data-end=922>✅ 5.6L V8 Engine – strong, smooth, and capable<br data-start=415 data-end=418 />✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – excellent traction in all conditions<br data-start=473 data-end=476 />✅ Crew Cab – generous interior space for family or crew<br data-start=531 data-end=534 />✅ SV Trim – great balance of comfort and utility<br data-start=582 data-end=585 />✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller<br data-start=625 data-end=628 />✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors<br data-start=661 data-end=664 />✅ Bluetooth, USB & Touchscreen Display<br data-start=702 data-end=705 />✅ Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start<br data-start=743 data-end=746 />✅ Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls<br data-start=807 data-end=810 />✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Rugged Titan Styling<br data-start=859 data-end=862 />✅ <strong data-start=864 data-end=920>One Owner – well-maintained, clean, and drives great</strong></p><p data-start=924 data-end=1094>The 2017 Titan is known for <strong data-start=952 data-end=1020>its strong V8 power, durable build quality, and comfortable ride</strong>, making it an excellent choice for work, towing, or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=1096 data-end=1173>💰 <strong data-start=1099 data-end=1171>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1175 data-end=1237>📍 <strong data-start=1178 data-end=1191>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1175 data-end=1237><strong data-start=1178 data-end=1191>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2017 Nissan Titan

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SV

Watch This Vehicle
13185170

2017 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab SV

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1763412580675
  2. 1763412581163
  3. 1763412581557
  4. 1763412581997
  5. 1763412582429
  6. 1763412582831
  7. 1763412583226
  8. 1763412583622
  9. 1763412584039
  10. 1763412584444
  11. 1763412584895
  12. 1763412585299
  13. 1763412585714
  14. 1763412586117
  15. 1763412586500
  16. 1763412586873
  17. 1763412587263
  18. 1763412587698
  19. 1763412588115
  20. 1763412588514
  21. 1763412588900
  22. 1763412589299
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E53HN557718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NT1718
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – One Owner 2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4x4 💪

Tough, spacious, and well-equipped – this One Owner 2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab SV 4x4 with 152,000 kms is a powerful and reliable full-size pickup ready for work or everyday driving.

✅ 5.6L V8 Engine – strong, smooth, and capable
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – excellent traction in all conditions
✅ Crew Cab – generous interior space for family or crew
✅ SV Trim – great balance of comfort and utility
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Bluetooth, USB & Touchscreen Display
✅ Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
✅ Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Rugged Titan Styling
✅ One Owner – well-maintained, clean, and drives great

The 2017 Titan is known for its strong V8 power, durable build quality, and comfortable ride, making it an excellent choice for work, towing, or weekend adventures.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

 

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L AWD 171,330 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 156,300 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 4DR SDN AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Lexus IS 350 4DR SDN AWD 162,250 KM $20,499 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2017 Nissan Titan