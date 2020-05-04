Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab PRO-4X

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 4986930
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,305KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4986930
  • Stock #: 200613A
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E51HN520666
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! *NO ACCIDENTS* Fully Certified. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

