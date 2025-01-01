Menu
2017 Porsche 911

40,045 KM

$148,688

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Porsche 911

Targa 4

12624312

2017 Porsche 911

Targa 4

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$148,688

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,045KM
VIN WP0BA2A95HS132170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 40,045 KM

Vehicle Description




Sport Exhaust System







Seat heating (front)







Multifunction and Heated Steering Wheel







Deletion of Model Designation







SportDesign exterior mirrors







Seat Ventilation (Front)







Luggage net in passenger footwell







Smoking package







Porsche Entry & Drive







Power Steering Plus







GT Sport Steering Wheel







Black


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$148,688

+ taxes & licensing>

2017 Porsche 911