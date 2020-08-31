Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Cayenne

20,500 KM

Details Description Features

$55,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,960

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Cayenne

2017 Porsche Cayenne

w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Cayenne

w/ Tip

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 5775678
  2. 5775678
  3. 5775678
  4. 5775678
  5. 5775678
  6. 5775678
  7. 5775678
  8. 5775678
  9. 5775678
Contact Seller

$55,960

+ taxes & licensing

20,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5775678
  • Stock #: P2445
  • VIN: WP1AA2A21HKA87774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2445
  • Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Entry and Drive, Reversing Camera including Park Assist (Front and Rear), Panoramic Roof System, Side Window Trims in Black (High-Gloss), 8-speed Tiptronic S including Automatic Start-Stop System, Power Steering Plus, 19inch Cayenne Design II Wheel, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Heated Rear Seats. NA

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 25,738 KM
$25,071 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 9,750 KM
$39,960 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 9,750 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory