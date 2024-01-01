Menu
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyers expense. No warranty implied or promised." Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

2017 RAM 1500

87,777 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab | AS IS | 4X4

2017 RAM 1500

ST Quad Cab | AS IS | 4X4

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,777KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT4HS736437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8155
  • Mileage 87,777 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised." Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2017 RAM 1500