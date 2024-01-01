$25,000+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab | AS IS | 4X4
2017 RAM 1500
ST Quad Cab | AS IS | 4X4
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8155
- Mileage 87,777 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised." Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
