$30,888+ taxes & licensing
Rebel
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,980 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 RAM 1500 Rebel is a rugged, off-road-ready pickup powered by a strong 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, delivering bold performance and a commanding presence. Designed for adventure, it features 4x4 capability, sport performance hood, off-road suspension, skid plates, and aggressive 17" alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. The interior offers comfort and function with cloth and vinyl Rebel seats, Uconnect infotainment, Bluetooth, and a power driver's seat. With its bold design, V8 power, and trail-ready features, the Rebel is built to conquer both highways and rough terrain.
Vehicle Features
