<p data-start=141 data-end=292><strong data-start=141 data-end=209>🚗 FOR SALE: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L HEMI – $24,950 🚗</strong><br data-start=209 data-end=212 /><strong data-start=212 data-end=292>✅ Clean | Low KMs | Certified | Accident-Free | Finance & Warranty Available</strong></p><hr data-start=294 data-end=297 /><p data-start=299 data-end=499>Looking for a <strong data-start=313 data-end=359>powerful, clean, and reliable pickup truck</strong>? This <strong data-start=366 data-end=398>2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab</strong> with the legendary <strong data-start=418 data-end=434>5.7L HEMI V8</strong> engine is ready for work or adventure – and it’s priced to sell!</p><hr data-start=501 data-end=504 /><h3 data-start=506 data-end=532>🔥 Vehicle Highlights:</h3><ul data-start=534 data-end=947><li data-start=534 data-end=586><p data-start=536 data-end=586>🛻 <strong data-start=539 data-end=555>5.7L HEMI V8</strong> – Proven power & performance</p></li><li data-start=587 data-end=627><p data-start=589 data-end=627>📉 <strong data-start=592 data-end=611>Only 110,786 KM</strong> – Low mileage</p></li><li data-start=628 data-end=667><p data-start=630 data-end=667>🚫 <strong data-start=633 data-end=650>Accident-Free</strong> – Clean Carfax</p></li><li data-start=668 data-end=728><p data-start=670 data-end=728>👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 <strong data-start=682 data-end=694>Crew Cab</strong> – Spacious & practical interior</p></li><li data-start=729 data-end=772><p data-start=731 data-end=772>🧼 <strong data-start=734 data-end=770>Exceptionally Clean Inside & Out</strong></p></li><li data-start=773 data-end=825><p data-start=775 data-end=825>🛠️ <strong data-start=779 data-end=823>Fully Certified & Mechanically Inspected</strong></p></li><li data-start=826 data-end=848><p data-start=828 data-end=848>🚘 <strong data-start=831 data-end=846>Clean Title</strong></p></li><li data-start=849 data-end=887><p data-start=851 data-end=887>🔧 <strong data-start=854 data-end=885>Extended Warranty Available</strong></p></li><li data-start=888 data-end=947><p data-start=890 data-end=947>💳 <strong data-start=893 data-end=947>Easy Financing Options – All Credit Types Welcome!</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=949 data-end=952 /><h3 data-start=954 data-end=999>💰 Price: <strong data-start=968 data-end=997>$24,950 + HST & Licensing</strong></h3><p data-start=1000 data-end=1064>📍 <strong data-start=1003 data-end=1064>Available Now – Call or Visit Today to Book a Test Drive!</strong></p><hr data-start=1066 data-end=1069 /><h3 data-start=1071 data-end=1118>💼 Why Buy From <strong data-start=1091 data-end=1117>Mississauga Auto Group</strong>?</h3><p data-start=1120 data-end=1246>At <strong data-start=1123 data-end=1149>Mississauga Auto Group</strong>, we specialize in quality pre-owned vehicles and pride ourselves on unbeatable customer service.</p><p data-start=1248 data-end=1462>✅ <strong data-start=1250 data-end=1276>Easy Financing Options</strong> – All credit types welcome<br data-start=1303 data-end=1306 />✅ <strong data-start=1308 data-end=1339>Extended Warranty Available</strong> – For added peace of mind<br data-start=1365 data-end=1368 />✅ <strong data-start=1370 data-end=1408>All Vehicles Certified & Inspected</strong><br data-start=1408 data-end=1411 />✅ <strong data-start=1413 data-end=1460>Friendly, Transparent, Professional Service</strong></p><hr data-start=1464 data-end=1467 /><p data-start=1469 data-end=1569>📍 <strong data-start=1472 data-end=1485>Visit Us:</strong><br data-start=1485 data-end=1488 />Mississauga Auto Group<br data-start=1510 data-end=1513 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12<br data-start=1546 data-end=1549 />Mississauga, Ontario</p><p data-start=1571 data-end=1602>📞 <strong data-start=1574 data-end=1587>Call Now:</strong> 905-808-1198</p>

2017 RAM 1500

110,786 KM

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Express *Ltd Avail*

13078363

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Express *Ltd Avail*

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Sale

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,786KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT0HG665069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2017 RAM 1500