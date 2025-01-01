$24,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Express *Ltd Avail*
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 110,786 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L HEMI – $24,950 🚗
✅ Clean | Low KMs | Certified | Accident-Free | Finance & Warranty Available
Looking for a powerful, clean, and reliable pickup truck? This 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine is ready for work or adventure – and it’s priced to sell!🔥 Vehicle Highlights:
🛻 5.7L HEMI V8 – Proven power & performance
📉 Only 110,786 KM – Low mileage
🚫 Accident-Free – Clean Carfax
👨👩👧👦 Crew Cab – Spacious & practical interior
🧼 Exceptionally Clean Inside & Out
🛠️ Fully Certified & Mechanically Inspected
🚘 Clean Title
🔧 Extended Warranty Available
💳 Easy Financing Options – All Credit Types Welcome!
📍 Available Now – Call or Visit Today to Book a Test Drive!💼 Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?
At Mississauga Auto Group, we specialize in quality pre-owned vehicles and pride ourselves on unbeatable customer service.
✅ Easy Financing Options – All credit types welcome
✅ Extended Warranty Available – For added peace of mind
✅ All Vehicles Certified & Inspected
✅ Friendly, Transparent, Professional Service
📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12
Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call Now: 905-808-1198
Vehicle Features
