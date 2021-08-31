Menu
2017 RAM 1500

82,893 KM

Details Description Features

$44,960

+ tax & licensing
Location

82,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7668019
  • Stock #: P2592
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM4HS878913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2592
  • Mileage 82,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Uconnect 3c Nav W/8.4-inch Display, Leather-Faced W/Perfd Inserts - Black, Bright White / Bright Silver (MET), V6 3.0L Ecodiesel (exf) - Diesel (W/28H), 8 Speed Automatic (DFD) - Automatic. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

