2017 RAM 1500

155,423 KM

Details Description

$29,900

SLT Crew 4WD Touch screen back camera

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

155,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447772
  • Stock #: C1668
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7HS799293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,423 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES CLEAN CARFAX ONTRIO VEHICLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

