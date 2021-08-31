2017 Subaru Forester

$24,495 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 4 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7793682

7793682 Stock #: 212185B

212185B VIN: JF2SJEUC5HH513363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,456 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.