2017 Subaru Forester
Limited No Accident Backup Camera Blindspot Moonroof
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
104,440KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9550051
- Stock #: 11964A
- VIN: JF2SJEJC5HG459282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,440 KM
Vehicle Description
The kings of AWD continue to crash the crossover party! auto123.com This 2017 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Already a standout performer, the 2017 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to put even more distance between itself and the competition. This compact SUV offers an unbeatable combination of all-road/all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. The Subaru symmetrical full-time AWD is augmented by X-MODE, a system that offers added control when conditions are at their worst, as well as an improved ride and steering ability. This SUV has 104,440 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Aha Selective Service Internet Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sunroof
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Bluetooth
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Cloth Seats
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,032 kgs (4,479 lbs)
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control and active valve control system
4.444 Axle Ratio
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Wheels: 17" x 7" 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black machine finish
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display -inc: high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), HD radio, USB port/iPod control, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio...
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system, flexible flywheel, fully synchronized including reverse, hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch, starter interlock system (clutch pedal controlled) and Subaru symmetrical full-time al...
