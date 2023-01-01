2017 Subaru Forester

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 4 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9550051

Stock #: 11964A

VIN: JF2SJEJC5HG459282

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11964A

Mileage 104,440 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Aha Selective Service Internet Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,032 kgs (4,479 lbs) Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control and active valve control system 4.444 Axle Ratio Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist AM / FM / CD Player Wheels: 17" x 7" 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black machine finish Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display -inc: high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), HD radio, USB port/iPod control, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio... Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system, flexible flywheel, fully synchronized including reverse, hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch, starter interlock system (clutch pedal controlled) and Subaru symmetrical full-time al...

