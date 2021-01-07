2017 Subaru Impreza

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger

Additional Features AWD Touring Package 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

