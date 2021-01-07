2017 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
905-290-1319
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
+ taxes & licensing
*(905)290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Touring AWD, Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay or Andriod Auto, Backup
Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, All Power and More,
One Owner
directly from Subaru Canada CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as
@5.99% OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. We also offer our optional
amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2015 2019 2018
2016 Subaru WRX Legacy Outback Subaru Crosstrek Lancer Honda Civic
Toyota Corolla Audi A4 Audi A3. Price plus applicable taxes. Please
contact dealer for more
details
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7