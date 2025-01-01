Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=106 data-end=199><strong data-start=113 data-end=197>2017 Tesla Model X P100D – 5 Seater | White Interior | Clean Title | $36,999+HST</strong></h3><p data-start=200 data-end=260><strong data-start=200 data-end=260>For Sale by Mississauga Auto Group – Call (905) 808-1198</strong></p><p data-start=262 data-end=423>Looking for the perfect blend of <strong data-start=295 data-end=334>luxury, performance, and technology</strong>? Check out this <strong data-start=351 data-end=379>2017 Tesla Model X P100D</strong>, fully loaded and in excellent condition!</p><p data-start=427 data-end=734>✔️ <strong data-start=430 data-end=459>Performance Model (P100D)</strong><br data-start=459 data-end=462 />✔️ <strong data-start=465 data-end=502>All-Wheel Drive – Ludicrous Speed</strong><br data-start=502 data-end=505 />✔️ <strong data-start=508 data-end=552>5-Seater Configuration – Rare & Spacious</strong><br data-start=552 data-end=555 />✔️ <strong data-start=558 data-end=604>Beautiful White Interior – Premium Upgrade</strong><br data-start=604 data-end=607 />✔️ <strong data-start=610 data-end=644>Only 153,000 KMs – Clean Title</strong><br data-start=644 data-end=647 />✔️ <strong data-start=650 data-end=685>Accident-Free – Carfax Verified</strong><br data-start=685 data-end=688 />✔️ <strong data-start=691 data-end=734>Fully Maintained – 100% Stock Condition</strong></p><hr data-start=736 data-end=739 /><p data-start=741 data-end=874>💰 <strong data-start=744 data-end=773>Sale Price: $36,999 + TAX</strong><br data-start=773 data-end=776 />🛡️ <strong data-start=780 data-end=811>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br data-start=811 data-end=814 />💳 <strong data-start=817 data-end=874>Flexible Financing Options – All Credit Types Welcome</strong></p><hr data-start=876 data-end=879 /><p data-start=881 data-end=1024>📍 <strong data-start=884 data-end=922>Visit Us at Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=922 data-end=925 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & #12, Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1<br data-start=988 data-end=991 />📞 <strong data-start=994 data-end=1024>Call Today: (905) 808-1198</strong></p><p data-start=1026 data-end=1121>✅ <strong data-start=1028 data-end=1050>Trade-Ins Accepted</strong><br data-start=1050 data-end=1053 />✅ <strong data-start=1055 data-end=1076>Same-Day Approval</strong><br data-start=1076 data-end=1079 />✅ <strong data-start=1081 data-end=1121>Test Drives Available by Appointment</strong></p><hr data-start=1123 data-end=1126 /><p data-start=1128 data-end=1249>Drive the future today with the <strong data-start=1160 data-end=1183>Tesla Model X P100D</strong> — unmatched in power, safety, and design. Don’t miss this deal!</p>

2017 Tesla Model X

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Tesla Model X

100D

Watch This Vehicle
12704031

2017 Tesla Model X

100D

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1751323448
  2. 1751323448
  3. 1751323448
  4. 1751323448
  5. 1751323448
  6. 1751323448
  7. 1751323448
  8. 1751323448
  9. 1751323448
  10. 1751323448
  11. 1751323448
  12. 1751323448
  13. 1751323448
  14. 1751323448
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJXCDE22HF057790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17TMX90
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Tesla Model X P100D – 5 Seater | White Interior | Clean Title | $36,999+HST

For Sale by Mississauga Auto Group – Call (905) 808-1198

Looking for the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and technology? Check out this 2017 Tesla Model X P100D, fully loaded and in excellent condition!

✔️ Performance Model (P100D)
✔️ All-Wheel Drive – Ludicrous Speed
✔️ 5-Seater Configuration – Rare & Spacious
✔️ Beautiful White Interior – Premium Upgrade
✔️ Only 153,000 KMs – Clean Title
✔️ Accident-Free – Carfax Verified
✔️ Fully Maintained – 100% Stock Condition

💰 Sale Price: $36,999 + TAX
🛡️ Extended Warranty Available
💳 Flexible Financing Options – All Credit Types Welcome

📍 Visit Us at Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & #12, Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1
📞 Call Today: (905) 808-1198

✅ Trade-Ins Accepted
✅ Same-Day Approval
✅ Test Drives Available by Appointment

Drive the future today with the Tesla Model X P100D — unmatched in power, safety, and design. Don’t miss this deal!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 1,396 KM $28,550 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Aviator Reserve limited for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Lincoln Aviator Reserve limited 78,455 KM $47,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition 160,847 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2017 Tesla Model X