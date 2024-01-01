Menu
Details Description Features

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Sale

Used
VIN 4T1BD1FK3HU223404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

2017 TOYOTA CAMRY XLE HYBRID


✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️ New Front & Rear Tires
✅️ New Cabin Filter
✅️ New Engine Air Filter
✅️ Professional Detailing
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty

Included in Certification for $999+hst

Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149+hst

Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst

Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks

Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:

When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”

(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

