$16,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
XLE
2017 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Sale
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
282,000KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK3HU223404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 282,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*PRICED FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
*282,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$16,999+HST/LICENSING
2017 TOYOTA CAMRY XLE HYBRID
✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️ New Front & Rear Tires
✅️ New Cabin Filter
✅️ New Engine Air Filter
✅️ Professional Detailing
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty
Included in Certification for $999+hst
Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149+hst
Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:
When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2017 Toyota Camry