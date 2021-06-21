+ taxes & licensing
877-637-1098
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3
877-637-1098
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Grey 2017 Toyota Camry SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic. Very Low Km's, Only 26,900KM. Very Clean and well kept! Enjoy the Leather/Cloth Combo Seating with Red Stitching! Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry and so much more! Beautiful car, Book your test drive today!!! Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Family Car 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V
Black w/Sport Leather-Trimmed Ultrasuede Seat Trim.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3