2017 Toyota Camry

26,968 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

2017 Toyota Camry SE

2017 Toyota Camry

SE

2017 Toyota Camry

SE

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7465965
  Stock #: 6498P
  VIN: 4T1BF1FKXHU446498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Grey 2017 Toyota Camry SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic. Very Low Km's, Only 26,900KM. Very Clean and well kept! Enjoy the Leather/Cloth Combo Seating with Red Stitching! Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry and so much more! Beautiful car, Book your test drive today!!! Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Family Car 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V

Black w/Sport Leather-Trimmed Ultrasuede Seat Trim.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

