Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Camry

116,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

LE*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

LE*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

116,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8540987
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK7HU401261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA CAMRY LE ~BACK UP CAMERA ~ ~WARRANTY~CERTIFIED

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

EQUIPPED WITH:

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,~BLUETOOTH~CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, ~ BACKUP CAMERA~ 

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Motors

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 115,400 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 220,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Juke SL ...
 117,016 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory