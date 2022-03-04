$19,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
LE*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
416-873-9656
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8540987
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK7HU401261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 TOYOTA CAMRY LE ~BACK UP CAMERA ~ ~WARRANTY~CERTIFIED
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
EQUIPPED WITH:
~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,~BLUETOOTH~CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, ~ BACKUP CAMERA~
~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online/
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com
*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT
Vehicle Features
