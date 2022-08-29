$23,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
XLE Navigation/Sunroof/Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$23,998
- Listing ID: 9215050
- Stock #: 6723
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK5HU734252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,046 KM
Vehicle Description
*9 05 29 01 31 9* Automatic, Leather Seats,
Push Start, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloys, Air-conditioning,
Bluetooth, Power Locks, Windows, Backup Camera and more
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY
SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable
taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in
the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a
registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided
with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional
amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its
value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all
fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection
(even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing
and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam
wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo,
safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free
consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS
AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE
SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE
CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2018 2019 2020 Hatch Chevrolet Optra
Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra Altima
Accord Camry model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes.
Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.
Vehicle Features
